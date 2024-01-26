12 Picture-Perfect Moments of Rohan Bopanna And Wife Supriya Annaiah
26 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Rohan Bopanna is one of India's most talented athletes. He is 41 and has made the world record for being the oldest World No.1 in the ATP men's doubles ranking.
Not just his career, Rohan Bopanna is also a successful man in his personal life.
The tennis star has been conferred with Padma Shri this year, right two days after his inspiring performance at the 2024 Australian Open.
Rohan Bopanna has a beautiful family back home with his wife Supriya Annaiah and daughter Tridha Bopanna.
Rohan belongs to Bangalore, Karnataka where he lives with his small and gorgeous family.
After visuals became viral from his Australian Open 2024 win, his wife Supriya became an internet sensation.
Supriya is a psychologist by profession and also runs the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Development Foundation.
Rohan and Supriya's love story makes you believe in the fact that 'some relationships are simply meant to be'.
Supriya and Rohan Bopanna met by accident at a restaurant. They were both at the same place and he saw his cousin talking to her. He asked him to introduce him to her.
Rohan once revealed that he was bald when he first met Supriya and didn't think that he would leave much of an impression on her.
Rohan proposed to Supriya on a hotel room's balcony before her friend tricked her into giving her the ring size, and Rohan told her that they were going to book a honeymoon suite for a friend.
