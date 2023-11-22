12 Things You Didn't Know About Sachin Tendulkar's Wife Anjali Tendulkar
22 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Anjali Tendulkar's mother is of British origin
Sachin Tendulkar's wife had spent her childhood in palatial mansions
Anjali Tendulkar didn't know who Sachin Tendulkar was on their first meeting
Anjali Tendulkar never watched any match of him in the stadium
Sachin Tendulkar considers his wife Anjali Tendulkar as his mentor
Anjali Tendulkar puts everything on hold when Sachin Tendulkar plays
While Sachin was busy making India proud, Anjali was looking after their family and their home.
Anjali Tendulkar is a paediatrician and a philanthropist by profession.
Sachin and Anjali got married on May 24, 1995, after dating each other for around five years.
Anjali Tendulkar, who is six years older than Sachin Tendulkar, sacrificed her career to take care of her husband and family.
Sachin confessed that Anjali helped him deal with the debacles he faced as the captain of the Indian cricket team
Anjali and Sara Tendulkar share a close bond. Don't they look like sisters?
