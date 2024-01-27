12 Trendy Blazers Worn by Salman Khan on Bigg Boss
Salman Khan has hosted 17 seasons of Big Boss and every time he appears on screen, fans heartbeats go high
Salman Khan's suave look in this velvet blazer made fans go gaga
Salman Khan and his oh-so-dapper statement in white blazer is one of our favourite looks
Salman Khan experimented with a variety of jackets throughout the Big Boss show
Salman Khan kept a mix-and-match look and was seen sporting trendy colours
Hands Down! No one can pull off shimmery blazers like Salman Khan does
Salman Khan looks uber-cool in this classy printed black jacket
Every season saw Salman Kahn sporting vibrant looks in a variety of jackets, suits and blazers.
Salman Khan and class go hand-in-hand. His dapper style sense is one of the biggest proof.
Salman Khan looks damn stylish in a blue blazer and complemented it well with a clean shave look.
Only Salman Khan can pull off this mustard blazer with denim jeans and a black undershirt.
Salman Khan aced this quirky dark blue jacket with classy shades
(All Photos Credits: Pinterest)
