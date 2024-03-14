12 Trendy Georgette Saree Designs For Women in 2024

14 Mar, 2024

Vineeta Kumar

A two-toned plain saree perfect for your casual and party outings.

Choose the brightest shade of yellow or green or combine the two for a flirty look.

A perfect party-wear black georgette saree with a bit of sequin work is a must in your collection!

Georgette and floral go hand-in-hand. Own a lightweight floral red or pink georgette saree for all occasions.

Choose a colour combination which is both summery and bright at the same time. Yellow and white make for a lovely combo when it comes to a georgette pick!

Go for a solid georgette saree in your favourite colour with a slight border.

Another floral combination that works like wonder is beige and orange. Pick your favourite georgette material and you are ready to create a statement.

Who said georgette is not for parties? Pick a heavily embroidered georgette saree with a fully embellished blouse and slay at any party.

A polka-dotted georgette saree is a must in your wardrobe. Polka dots help when everything else goes wrong in style.

There's nothing like too-much-floral in your wardrobe. Choose a nicely printed floral georgette saree with a sleek border. It's a keep!

Another plain saree with lots of black-and-white and another contrasting colour of your choice. Team it up with a black or a white solid blouse.

Let your georgette go heavy with a lot of embellishments, sequins, self-embroidery and a lot more.

