12 Trendy Necklace Designs to Flaunt This Festive Season
27 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Statement Necklace: Go bold this festive season and opt for a complete unique shape or stone as part of your look-book.
Rani Haar: If you are attending a party this festive season, you can opt for the most common and popular design since ages - the rani haar pattern which comes with a long necklace.
Temple necklace: This is the best way to create a statement and at the same time look classy. Opt for a gold-toned temple jewellery and wear it exclusively with a saree or a lehenga.
Basic necklace: If you are someone who doesn't like to experiment, then choose a basic length for it. You can easily find these necklaces as per your personal taste in any market.
Layer it up: Have 2-3 same set of sleek necklaces and stack them together to create a statement.
Ruby necklace: Rubies are the best friends of any women. They can elevate any look instantly and you can simply close your eyes and style them with anything you are wearing.
Simple choker: If you want to go subtle, choose a basic pearl choker and go for a minimal look this festive season.
Kundan choker: This is the best pick if you want to look like someone who doesn't fear going big but prefers minmalism. Choose a medium length necklace and wear with a traditional saree.
Gemstones: Now, this will cost you some money but be rest assured that you would be the definite highlight of any party if you are going out wearing a necklace full of colourful gemstones.
Emerald piece: This is another way to go big and yet choose subtlity. Wear an emerald-diamond necklace or choose an AD one available in markets and you are set for a glamorous outing.
Uncut diamond: This is probably the safest necklace to buy and wear with any outfit. This comes in gold tone and looks absolutely graceful.
