12 Unique Blouse Designs For South Indian Brides 2023
07 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Temple blouse: South Indian temples are huge, one-of-a-kind, gorgeous and known for their grandeur. You can choose to have a carving/ motif of the same on the back of your blouse for a statement look.
Simple cotton blouse: This is for the brides who adore simplicity. Wear a matching or contrast subtle cotton blouse in a pastel shade and you are good to slay.
Puff Sleeves blouse: A statement sleeve styling that will make you shine. Have the shoulders of your blouse stitched in a puffy fashion to match your wedding saree.
Embellished sleeves blouse: This kind of blouse design works wonder for brides who want to go big but at the same time, look subtle. Wear any saree and get only the sleeves of your blouse embellished or heavily embroidered.
Matching blouse: This is the safest way to style yourself on your wedding day. Wear a red-on-red or a green-on-green or a blue-on-blue for a glam appeal.
Lace blouse: This is something new in trends where you get contrasting lace from the market and stitch on the sleeves or on the back edge of your blouse to make your wedding saree look more fashionable and modern.
Fully embellished blouse: This style looks royal and totally expensive - when you go with a heavy gold saree or a brightly-coloured one and get your entire blouse embroidered and add stones, embellishments with tons of handwork on it.
Cold-shoulder blouse: This style is not common but some brides may prefer this to look unique and unusual on their wedding day.
Inverted blouse: A very graceful backless design - this kind of style looks elegant by making you look trendy at the same time.
Cushion sleeves blouse: Now, this is a tricky blouse style but many brides with sleek arms prefer having pads or cushion stitched to the sleeves for extra volume in the look.
Jewelled blouse: Have a string of pearl or golden chain sewed on to the back of your blouse or on your sleeves to give an extra fashionable appeal to your blouse.
Unique embroidery: Now here, you can go all crazy with your styling. Get the name of your partner embroidered on the back of your blouse or simply use a symbol marking your love. You can also have a baraat, pheres or any ceremony depicted on your blouse.