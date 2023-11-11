12 Unknown Karma Laws That Will Change Your Life

11 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

The Law of Cause and Effect: You will reap what you sow in the world

The Law of Connection: You have an eternal connection to everything and everyone in the universe

The Law of Creation: With your thoughts and actions, you create your own world

The Law of Focus: You must concentrate on your goals

The Law of Giving and Hospitality: Giving without expecting anything in return

The Law of Growth: You are always growing and evolving

The Law of Here and Now: You must live in the present moment

The Law of Humility: Before you can learn and grow, you must first be humble

The Law of Change: Everything is constantly changing

The Law of Patience and Reward: To achieve your goals, you must be patient

The Law of Responsibility: You are solely responsible for your life and actions

The Law of Significance and Inspiration: Find a way to give your life meaning and purpose

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By The Poems Of Pablo Neruda

 Find Out More