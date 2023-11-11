12 Unknown Karma Laws That Will Change Your Life
11 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The Law of Cause and Effect: You will reap what you sow in the world
The Law of Connection: You have an eternal connection to everything and everyone in the universe
The Law of Creation: With your thoughts and actions, you create your own world
The Law of Focus: You must concentrate on your goals
The Law of Giving and Hospitality: Giving without expecting anything in return
The Law of Growth: You are always growing and evolving
The Law of Here and Now: You must live in the present moment
The Law of Humility: Before you can learn and grow, you must first be humble
The Law of Change: Everything is constantly changing
The Law of Patience and Reward: To achieve your goals, you must be patient
The Law of Responsibility: You are solely responsible for your life and actions
The Law of Significance and Inspiration: Find a way to give your life meaning and purpose
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By The Poems Of Pablo Neruda