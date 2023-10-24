12 Vedic Indian Baby Girl Names With Meanings
24 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Aditi: Personification of infinity, one who supports the sky.
Anala: Personifies fire. The one of the eight Vasus who are a part of Indra's court.
Anila: One of the eight Vasus part of Indra's court. It personifies wind.
Apa: One of eight Vasus part of Indra's court. It personifies water.
Devi: A Hindu name meaning heavenly divine and powerful - a literal Hindi of the word Goddess.
Dhara: One of the eight Vasus part of Indra's court. It personifies Earth.
Dhruva: One of the eight Vasus part of Indra's court. It personifies the north star.
Indra: God of the sky, the ruler of heaven as per Hindu mythology and the god of rain.
Prabhasa: One of the eight Vasus part of Indra's court. It personifies light.
Usha: A Hindi word meaning goddess of the dawn.
Satya: A Sanskrit word meaning the virtue of truthfulness - the ultimate truth.
Soma: One of the eight Vasus part of Indra's court. It personifies the moon.
