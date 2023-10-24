12 Vedic Indian Baby Girl Names With Meanings

24 Oct, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Aditi: Personification of infinity, one who supports the sky.

Anala: Personifies fire. The one of the eight Vasus who are a part of Indra's court.

Anila: One of the eight Vasus part of Indra's court. It personifies wind.

Apa: One of eight Vasus part of Indra's court. It personifies water.

Devi: A Hindu name meaning heavenly divine and powerful - a literal Hindi of the word Goddess.

Dhara: One of the eight Vasus part of Indra's court. It personifies Earth.

Dhruva: One of the eight Vasus part of Indra's court. It personifies the north star.

Indra: God of the sky, the ruler of heaven as per Hindu mythology and the god of rain.

Prabhasa: One of the eight Vasus part of Indra's court. It personifies light.

Usha: A Hindi word meaning goddess of the dawn.

Satya: A Sanskrit word meaning the virtue of truthfulness - the ultimate truth.

Soma: One of the eight Vasus part of Indra's court. It personifies the moon.

