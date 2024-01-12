'12th Fail' Actress Medha Shankr' 11 Stylish Jhumkas For Ethnic Attire
12 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Known for her role as Shraddha Joshi in 12th fail, Medha Shankr will make you fall in love with her earring collection and ethnic dresses.
Medha Shankr has stunning collection of jhumkas for every Indian attire. Take a look!
Medha Shankr serves desi swag in golden-white lehenga with big statement contrasting earrings.
12th Fail actress looks gorgeous in statement pearl jhumkas. Such earrings become USP for minimal yet elegant look.
Golden and white jhumkas is an evergreen choices that goes with every ethnic dress.
Shankr looks elegant in orange saree paired with beaded chocker and big circular studs.
Medha looks like a dream in lavender kurta set with small golden jhumkas.
Oxidised jhumka set never goes out of styles and amps up very desi look.
Medha wore a beautiful ivory moti jhumka with sequin saree looking gracious as ever.
Medha is a sunshine in indo-western saree paired with unique layered jhumka
