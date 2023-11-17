13 Gorgeous Photos From Sara Tendulkar's Green Mumbai House
17 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, lives with her family in Mumbai.
Graduated from University College London, Sara Tendulkar loves simplicity and her Mumbai house radiates the same simplicity and culture.
Daughter of Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, Sara has two dogs and she's often seen cuddling them at the giant patio of her sprawling garden.
The Tendulkar family is highly devotional and has a huge puja room with photos and frames of Gods.
Even the God of cricket has shared many images from the temple at their home where they welcome Ganpati and take blessings from the elders in the family.
Sara Tendulkar loves to lead an active life being the daughter of an athlete and for that, the family uses their long terrace with flora all around.
One of the major highlights of Tendulkars' house is the royal silver and brass artefacts.
These silver and brass handicrafts are handpicked by Sachin's wife Anjali and cover the entrance and the drawing room.
The favourite place for Sachin in his house is the corner that has a large cane chair. You would find this corner in many of the cricketer's photos.
At the entrance, the family has kept a huge planter, just right at the left corner of the stairs. There's fantastic lighting on the porch - something that exudes beauty and opulence.
Even the balcony of the house flaunts many antic artefacts including a statement Buddha wall hanging in silver.
The entire house gives a feeling of warmth and coziness with a lot of woodwork inside. Truly a place where legends live.
