13 Radiant Photos of Vini Raman, Glen Maxwell's Wife Who's a Fashionista
21 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Vini Raman is married to Australian allrounder Glen Maxwell.
Originally from Chennai, she is a Melbourne-based pharmacist.
Apart from holding a stellar educational qualification, Vini is also a fashionista.
Vini and Glen first met at the Melbourne Stars Event in 2013 and soon started dating.
In August 2017, she shared a photo with Glen which sparked rumours of their relationship in media.
After calling each other 'best friends' for years, Glen and Vini made their relationship official and announced their engagement.
They also attended the Australian Cricket Awards together, adding more fuel to the fire.
Meanwhile, their trip to Paris created a stir online and the two looked inseparable in the viral photos.
Finally, in 2022, their engagement pictures surfaced in which Glen and Vini looked like a dreamy couple.
Interestingly, Glenn went down on one knee to propose to Vini during sunset in a park.
In March 2022, they got married in India. First, they had a Christian wedding and then they tied the knot as per Tamil rituals.
One look at Vini Raman and you know how she loves to stay glamorous and at the same time, subtle and elegant. Together, she and Glen make a wonderful couple.
