13 Super Expensive Sarees From Nita Ambani's Collection
10 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Nita Ambani is loved for her love for traditions and Indian culture.
Nita Ambani embraces Indian culture and tries to promote the local craftsmanship with her choice of outfits.
Even when she wears the choicest designs from the likes of Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi, she makes sure she's wearing the ones that flaunt handwork.
Nita Ambani's sarees are totally awesome and colourful. She loves to wear silk.
Nita Ambani looks gorgeous in a Bandhani saree which is designed brightly in the shades of reds.
Another style that Nita Ambani loves to don is the classic Maharashtrian Paithani saree.
She is also seen embracing Gujarat and Rajasthan's Gadjola sarees - in the shades of bright pink and orange.
When it comes to flaunting her love for the sarees in the silk fabric, she often chooses a pastel or a subtle golden.
She recently attended designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party at his house and looked so graceful in probably the simplest sequined saree by the designer but created a statement with her huge blouse-neckpiece.
Nita Ambani exuded royalty once when she wore a Banarasi silk saree in the brightest shade of blue. She looked absolutely radiant.
During the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year, she wore a dark green coloured traditional Paithani saree to encourage the local weavers for their world-famous designs.
From going all big on embroideries and woven work to going subtle on colours, she successfully aces all the designs and colours. Do you have any favourite from her saree collection?
