13 Western Dresses From Isha Ambani's Expensive Wardrobe
22 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Isha Ambani's pink and white floral dress from her twin's first birthday celebrations is from Chanel and it cost Rs 10 lakh, eighty thousand.
Isha Ambani wore a custom-made black saree-inspired gown at the Met Gala 2023. It was by designer Prabal Gurung and featured thousands of crystals and pearls extended on a floor-sweeping silk chiffon train.
For their own Desi Met Gala in 2023, Isha Ambani wore a red Valentino gown that looked very basic but cost lakhs. She teamed it up with a custom-made hand-embroidered cape by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It featured zardozi, bugle beads, crystals and resham.
Isha Ambani attended the Dio Fall 2023 show by Maria Grazia Chiuri at the Gateway of India in 2023. She dressed up head-to-toe in Dior for the event. It was a Kaftan-styled floral dress in a beautiful beige shade.
Back in 2018, Isha Ambani attended an annual day celebration at the Ambani School in Mumbai wearing a floral sheath dress. It is more expensive than you think it is.
For the launch of Jio World Plaza earlier this year, Isha Ambani wore a fully embellished sequinned skirt by Christian Dior and a silk black shirt. The skirt alone costs Rs 19 lakh, 24 thousand.
Isha Ambani wore a golden foil-printed wrap dress for an event in Mumbai. She looked stunning in the maxi dress by designer Monique Lhuillier which cost Rs 3,20,900.
Isha Ambani wore a frock-styled straight dress which featured floral patterns in sparkly silver work. She wore it to the Paris Fashion Week and it was designed by Mason Valentino.
For her appearance at Met Gala 2019, Isha Ambani wore a lavender gown custom-made by Prabal Gurung. The voluminous gown had lots of tulles, swarovski, feathers and lots of dreaminess.
In 2017, Isha Ambani walked the red carpet at the Met Gala in a Dior couture gown with tons of tulle, floral appliques and a corset back. Way too expensive for our style!
For one of her pre-wedding ceremonies, Isha once again trusted the luxury international brand Valentino. It was a statement metallic silver gown with embellishments all over and a stunning back.
In 2019, Isha Ambani attended an auction in Mumbai and wore an expensive Ralph & Russo gown for the event. It was an iridescent gown in tones of silver, gunmetal and bronze.
The dress that she wore while celebrating Holi in 2020 looked very basic but trust Isha Ambani to wear nothing basic. It was a tie-and-dye dress with umbrella sleeves and maxi length.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tridha Choudhury- Beautiful Saree Looks For This Festive Season