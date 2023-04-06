14 Most Famous Hanuman Mandirs In India

(All PC: @IndiaTales7)
This is regarded as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. One has to climb over 500 steps to reach the top.
It is known for the idol of Lord Hanuman which is facing towards Lord Rama, whom he worshipped with much debotion. Some people also associate this place to be where port Tulsidas wrote the Ramcharitramanas,
the entire structure of Salasar Balaji in Rajasthan is covered in white marble; however, the sanctum sanctorum, sabha mandap and circulatory path have been decorated with mosaic works and floral patterns in gold and silver.
It is one of the oldest temples in Delhi and is thronged by devotees.
It is one of the oldest temples where rituals are celebrated with grand fervour.
This temple is mostly known for the idol of the deity that is laying down.
Located on a steep hillside, on top of a huge rock, this Hanuman temple has a natural spring cascading over an idol of Lord Hanuman
It is a monolith around18 foot tall and is carved out of single slab of stone.
It is located on the top most point in Shimla and offers a scenic view of the Shivaliks. It is famous has it has around 108 foot tall statue of Lord Hanuman.
This 10th century temple also has a depiction of Lord Hanuman as a child along with his mother Anjani.
It was built around the 12 the century and is one of the ancient temples in India. If local reports are to believed, it was built after Lord Hanuman came in the dream of a king and asked him to build it.
It is another famous Hanuman temple where in people put a lot of faith in the temple, and as per local lores, it helps guard against calamities.
Millions of devotees visit this famous Patna Hanuman Mandir.
