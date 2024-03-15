15 Alia Batt Inspired Trendy Lehengas For Millennial Fashion - In Pics
15 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Alia Bhatt has a stylish lehenga design wardrobe that has steal-worthy picks!
Alia Bhatt takes the fashion bar up a notch with this neon green elegant lehenga. New colour for wedding season!
Alia Bhatt's bandani lehenga is simple yet gracious with its broad golden border and stylish blouse.
Now this is a unique pick for a millennial bride. Blue and purple work pieces simple stand apart!
Black and gold lehenga of worn by Alia Bhatt reiterates how black rules cocktail night looks.
Alia's tulle floral white-pink lehenga makes for the perfect chic and classic choice.
Alia Bhatt stuns in golden blingy lehenga perfect for every wedding season.
A blue and golden simple lehenga is the perfect choice for a bridesmaid.
A banarasi lehenga is always the elegant choice that will never go out of style!
Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in this heavily embroidered pink lehenga with halter neck blouse and how!
Golden lehenga's with embroidered dupatta and heavy jewellery just amp up the look.
Alia Bhatt's yellow net lehenga is ideal for millennial classy haldi pick.
Alia's this blue and white is a unique addition to trendy ethnic wardrobe.
Pink and white simple lehenga design is subtle and very millennial like.
