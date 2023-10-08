15 Baby Names Inspired From Tejas Movie. Tejas means 'brightness' or 'radiance'
08 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Tejasvi name means "radiant"
Tejal means "bright light" or "luminous"
Tejashree combines "Tejas" with "Shree," meaning "auspicious"
Tejaswin means "brilliant"
Tejendra combines "Tejas" with "Indra"
Tejash is a short and sweet name that means "brightness"
Tejankara means "creator of brightness"
Tejasmita signifies a "smile as bright as light"
Tejodhar meaning "bearer" or "possessor"
Tejasvita means "endowed with brightness"
Tejapala means "protector of brightness"
Tejaprabha signifies "light" or "brilliance."
Tejinder means "God of grandeur"
Tejaswin signifies someone who is "full of radiance"
Tejaswi is Lustrous, Energetic, Gifted, Brilliant, Lustrous
