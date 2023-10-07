15 Indian Baby Names That Mean Happiness And Joy
07 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Anand: Ananda means "bliss" or "happiness" in Sanskrit
Hrithik: Hrithik is an Indian name that means "full of joy" or "happiness."
Khushi: Khushi is a Hindi name that simply means "happiness" or "joy."
Amod: Amod is a Sanskrit name that translates to "pleasure" or "joy."
Harsh: Harsha means "delight" or "joy" in Sanskrit.
Anurag: Anurag means "love" and can be associated with the joy that comes from love and affection.
Sukhda: Sukhada is an Indian name that means "giver of happiness."
Mohana: Mohana is a Sanskrit name that signifies "charming" and can bring happiness to others.
Aaradhya: Aaradhya means "worshipped" and can be associated with the joy of devotion.
Pramoda: Pramoda is a Sanskrit name that translates to "joy" or "elation."
Ananda Priya: Ananda Priya means "beloved of joy" in Sanskrit.
Manohar: Manohar means "captivating" or "charming" and can bring happiness.
Tarang: Tarang means "wave" in Sanskrit, and it can symbolize the joy of the ocean's waves.
Urja: Urja means "energy" or "vitality" and can be associated with the happiness that comes from a vibrant life.
Amodini: Amodini is a Sanskrit name that means "joyful" or "delightful."
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best Dresses for Short Women Under 5'4