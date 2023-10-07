15 Indian Baby Names That Mean Happiness And Joy

07 Oct, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Anand: Ananda means "bliss" or "happiness" in Sanskrit

Hrithik: Hrithik is an Indian name that means "full of joy" or "happiness."

Khushi: Khushi is a Hindi name that simply means "happiness" or "joy."

Amod: Amod is a Sanskrit name that translates to "pleasure" or "joy."

Harsh: Harsha means "delight" or "joy" in Sanskrit.

Anurag: Anurag means "love" and can be associated with the joy that comes from love and affection.

Sukhda: Sukhada is an Indian name that means "giver of happiness."

Mohana: Mohana is a Sanskrit name that signifies "charming" and can bring happiness to others.

Aaradhya: Aaradhya means "worshipped" and can be associated with the joy of devotion.

Pramoda: Pramoda is a Sanskrit name that translates to "joy" or "elation."

Ananda Priya: Ananda Priya means "beloved of joy" in Sanskrit.

Manohar: Manohar means "captivating" or "charming" and can bring happiness.

Tarang: Tarang means "wave" in Sanskrit, and it can symbolize the joy of the ocean's waves.

Urja: Urja means "energy" or "vitality" and can be associated with the happiness that comes from a vibrant life.

Amodini: Amodini is a Sanskrit name that means "joyful" or "delightful."

