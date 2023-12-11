15 Jaw-Dropping Blouse Designs From Bhumi Pednekar's Wardrobe
11 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Halter but make it unique! Bhumi Pednekar slays this ivory embellished look.
Plunging but squared! Bhumi Pednekar looks lovely in this structured velvet blouse.
A work of art! Try something totally fun and unique by included bold laces on your blouse.
Traditional but make it stylish! Bhumi Pednekar wears a tiny choli with drop embellishments.
Bhumi Pednekar literally wears a crop top as blouse with her chikankari lehenga.
Bhumi Pednekar shoots for a magazine in that extremely tiny blouse with lots of swag.
That's so 90's blouse/ crop top finds a place in Bhumi Pednekar's fusion wardrobe.
Try a corset blouse and slay your traditional look with a penchant!
Now that's called a statement blouse. Have your blouse stitched in a unique pattern like a butterfly shape and get all the attention!
How about a mirror-work blouse with a cape? This will give a more elegant and weather-friendly look.
A bustier-styled blouse. This is a statement that you are totally confident with your body.
A criss-cross pattern in front of your blouse instead of back will never fail to grab some eyeballs.
Reveal that wire! Go all big on fashion and embrace this new blouse trend if you are really a fashionista.
Give a touch of boho and wear a totally colourful, fully embroidered blouse with your lehenga.
