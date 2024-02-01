16 Spiritual Tourism Destinations in India to Explore
01 Feb, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Ajmer: Ajmer, surrounded by Aravalli Hills is a famous tourist destination. Ajmer Sharif Dargah and Taragarh Fort cannot be missed here.
Amarnath is recommended for devotees and tourists - to experience a tranquil, spiritual and holy place dedicated in reverence to Lord Shiva.
Amritsar: Lakhs of devotees visit daily to Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) and take holy bath in Amrit Sarovar.
Ayodhya is situated on the banks of the Sarayu river in Uttar Pradesh. One can visit Ram Mandir during the visit.
Badrinath Temple is nestled in the pristine Himalaya, Uttarakhand.
Haridwar is located by the holy river Gangal. A special for Hindus
Kedarnath temple is one of the sacred pilgrimage centre in Northern India, located on the bank of Mandakini river
Madurai is an energetic, ancient city on the Vaigai River in Tamil Nadu. Millions attend the processions and ceremonies of April's Chithirai Festival celebrating Meenakshi and Lord Vishnu.
Mathura and Vrindavan: Among the most popular places to visit are the temples of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Dwarkadheesh Temple, Banke Bihari Temple, and ISKCON Vrindavan.
Puri: Here, coastal charm meets cultural heritage in the sacred city where pilgrims flock annually to celebrate the Ratha Yatra.
Rameshwaram: The top sightseeing places are Rameshwaram Temple, Dhanushkodi Temple and Beach, Glass Boat Ride at Pamban Bridge, Agnitheertham
Rishikesh is one of the major tourist and pilgrimage hubs in Uttarakhand, where people from across the world arrive in search of peace.
Shirdi: There are several other popular tourist places around Shirdi, which mainly include Shani Shingnapur, Muktidham, Kalaram Temple
Somnath: The top sightseeing places are Somnath Temple, Somnath Beach, Paanch Pandav Gufa, Bhalka Tirth, Laxminarayan Temple , Triveni Sangam Temple.
Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh has Sri Venkateswara Temple that sits atop one of the the 7 peaks of Tirumala Hill
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi: The Holy Cave of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is situated at a distance of 48 kms north of Jammu city and at an altitude of 5200 feet
