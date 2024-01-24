16 Trendy Bun Ideas Inspired by Bollywood Actresses
24 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Boxer Braid Bun: This is a statement look, difficult to achieve but definitely a head turner.
Bun with band: If you want to go big on accessory and present a demure look, this is your best pick.
Statement accessory: Tie a bun in any style and just use a nice accessory to pin it and turn it into a statement look.
Chinese bun or half bun: Not many can pull off this look if you want to go a little dressy, a little casual at the same time, this is your best pick.
Cornrow bun: You know the cornrows. They look tough, statement-y, and instantly sets you apart from the crowd. Now, try it with a bun!
Corporate Bun: Just go easy, tie your hair in an relaxing pony and now twist it to make a casual bun. Wear your blazer and you are set to rock!
French Twist bun: This is an art. You can experiment with the front but on the back, you have to twist a section of your hair towards one side and secure it with pins and then some flowers. Nothing is more elegant than this.
Low bun: If you're looking fo a fuss-free, effortless bun, then just go for a low bun which ends where your neck ends. Pinch some flowers inside your hair and you look delicate now!
Messy bun: There's glamour in messiness and this kind of a bun instantly lifts up your boring outfit.
Middle-parted bun: This is the most traditional way of tying your hair. A sleek middle-parted bun can do wonders in your look.
Old Bollywood style: This goes well for women with heavy hair. Flaunt that giant bun with your favourite gajra, some wavy front and lots of jewellery.
Bun with roses: Roses are your best friend for any hairdo. Tie your hair in a bun and secure it with lots of similar-size roses in any colour of your choice.
Severe knot: A severe knot reflects confidence and glamour. It is also very risky though because it exudes seriousness. Just go as high as you can and make an extremely tight bun.
Side-braided Bun: This speaks delicacy and prettiness. Just have a loose braid on one side of your head, take it back and then make a bun - goes perfectly with Indian dresses.
Bun with Gajra: A gajra is a staple accessory for your hair, especially in India. It instantly amps up your hair game.
Vintage Bun: This is the kind of bun that you'd see women flaunting in the early '50s and '60s in the West. It speaks elegance and 'old money'!
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Captivating Poems To Read Before February Starts