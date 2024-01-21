19 Statement Blouse Designs For Heavy Sarees Inspired by Janhvi Kapoor
21 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Basic cotton blouse: If you are a saree lover, you should get a basic sleeveless cotton blouse made in black and white colours which can be teamed with any saree.
Embroidered blouse: Make sure you have one statement heavily embroidered blouse which can elevate your basic saree look in a minute.
Halter neck blouse: This is perfect to elongate your neck and goes well with all kinds of sarees except for the Banarasi fabric.
Lace blouse: A little bit of lace here and there on your well-fitted blouse instantly provides delicacy and grace to your look.
Matching blouse: This style can never go wrong. Just use your saree fabric and get a simple blouse curated out of it.
Bralette blouse: If you are a diva like Janhvi Kapoor and want to flaunt that body as well as your confidence, wear your bikini blouse with that saree.
Strappy blouse: This style will make you look youthful and will go well for outings where you want to wear a heavy look and yet maintain subtlety.
Sequin blouse: This is for all your evening outings where you simply wants to steal the show. Wear the sparkliest blouse, plunging neckline with strappy details. Rock the show!
Banarasi Saree blouse: Choose the silk fabric in the colour of your saree and get a simple blouse tailored. This will balance your heavy Banarasi saree look.
Tube blouse: Although this style is tricky to flaunt but if you can manage to carry this look, it will definitely create wonders. Get a heavily sequined or embellished fabric in the colour of your saree and get it stitched without any straps.
Puffed sleeves blouse: If you want to become that retro diva or want to carry a Bengali look, this kind of sleeves on your blouse will look perfect.
Bollywood blouse: This is a quintessential Bollywood drape with a quintessential blouse design that you must have seen in many movies. Go crazy with this style.
Statement sleeves blouse: This goes well with delicate sarees where you have to make sure that only the sleeves of your blouse are flaunting embellishments or embroidery.
Diamond shape back: This goes well with wedding looks where you have a heavily embellished blouse and you want to flaunt that work.
Zari blouse: This is perfect for your tissue saree looks. Keep your saree light but shiny and bring all the attention to your blouse.
Fuss-free blouse: If you really don't want to think much, just get a simple blouse tailored with perfect sleeve length. Keep the neck round and you are good to go!
High neck Blouse: This kind of style radiates vintage vibes and looks best with delicate fabrics like net and tissue. You can remove the sleeves if you are going high with neck to balance out the look.
Elbow-length sleeves: This kind of blouse design goes well with your Banarasi sarees or anytime when you are trying to flaunt a full traditional look with Gajra, gold jewellery and that bold makeup.
