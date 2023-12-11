20-Minute Exercise Routine to Burn Belly and Thigh Fat
11 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Here are few exercises to burn belly and thigh fat in winter season.
Skipping Rope: It helps to cut belly fat, strengthen the abdominal area.
Burpess: 2-3 sets of burpees can help to burn belly fat and inner thigh fat as well. It helps to boost metabolism.
Pilates: Another set of exercises that strengthens the core and tones the thighs,
Jumping Jacks: It involves full body workout that may help to burn calories faster.
Squats: It is one of the most effective exercises to reduce thigh fat, and tones it.
Yoga: This is one of the best practices to cut out that stubborn belly and thigh fat.
Meditation: Towards the end of the routine, meditate for few minutes to calm down the body. It helps to manage stress that is important for weight loss.
