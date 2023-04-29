Gaming zones in Delhi-NCR are the perfect opportunities to bond and enjoy with your family, friends or acquaintances.
KidZania is a distinctive, interactive indoor theme park that uses real-world role-playing activities to motivate and teach children.
Amoeba is a known gaming centre in Greater Noida that offers a diverse selection of games and a snack bar to stay energised.
Funcity in Noida is a famous family attraction with arcade games, bowling, and go-karting. You can also eat and drink at one of their on-site restaurants.
Glued Reloaded is located in Noida and offers a variety of arcade games like air hockey, basketball, vehicle racing and others.
SMAAASH in Noida offers a range of activities, including arcade games, virtual reality experiences, and sports simulations
