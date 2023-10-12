5 Best Hairstyles When You Are Dressed In a Silk Saree
12 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Your hairstyle becomes the most important attraction while you dress up for any event. Go with any of these hairstyles next time you wear a saree.
Bun- Any kind of bun will look great in a silk saree as it will add a touch of desi-ness to your whole look.
Center parting- If you wanna opt for a more sophisticated and mature look, this hairstyle will look great with a banarsi silk saree.
Fishtail braid- This modern braid has recently started trending and a lot of actresses have seen this gorgeous hairstyle.
Traditional Braid- Having a bad hair day? Don't worry, the classic Indian braid will give you a beautiful look and is very easy to make.
Open Hair- The classic, open hair will go with all looks including a silk saree. You can curl your hair to add a touch of elegance.
