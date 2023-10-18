5 Tips for a Fresh and Fragrant Home
18 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Open windows and doors to let in fresh air, especially after cooking or cleaning
Clean up spills and messes right away, and take out the trash on a regular basis
Bedding, towels, and curtains ought to be washed on a regular basis
Make use of natural air fresheners include lavender, rosemary, and mint
Diffuse essential oils or light scented candles. Choose scents that you like and that go well with your decor
