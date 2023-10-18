5 Tips for a Fresh and Fragrant Home

18 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Open windows and doors to let in fresh air, especially after cooking or cleaning

Clean up spills and messes right away, and take out the trash on a regular basis

Bedding, towels, and curtains ought to be washed on a regular basis

Make use of natural air fresheners include lavender, rosemary, and mint

Diffuse essential oils or light scented candles. Choose scents that you like and that go well with your decor

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Most Expensive Diamonds In The World

 Find Out More