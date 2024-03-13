5 Designer Lehengas by Shloka Ambani For Festive Season 2024
13 Mar, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
The ultimate pink and gold combo!
The most subtle peach lehenga!
The extravagant 'jaal' lehenga with as much bling as possible.
The 'all things floral' lehenga with lots of crystals and applique work.
The traditional golden lehenga - colourful, blingy with a long-sleeved blouse that screams royalty!
A simple, cotton lehenga in the brightest shade of pink with subtle jewellery.
There can never be 'too much gold' in your lehenga. So, go big on it.
Pink and silver and every dreamy and delicate! Pair with your favourite diamonds and kundans.
The pink and orange colour combo to be paired with lots of gold and emerald jewellery.
A splash of colours - blue, pink and green - that justifies your colourful personality like nothing else!
