5 Fancy Street Food Items For Weight Loss

Onam Gupta

Paneer Tikka

Packed with minerals and vitamins, paneer tikka is one of the healthiest options.

Soya Chaap

If you wish to have street food, then try to indulge in Soya Chaap. It's not only delicious but healthy too for weight loss

Paneer Sandwich

The most delicious paneer sandwich is a great option for dieters and non-dieters.

Sprouts Chaat

Sprouts Chaat will keep your hunger pangs at bay. This recipe is filled with proteins.

Moong Daal Cheela

One of the most loved breakfast staples, Moong Daal Cheela is nutritious and delicious.

