5 Healthy Breakfast Recipes That Will Help Regulate Blood Sugar Levels

10 Apr, 2023

Tanya Garg

Easy Breakfast Ideas For Diabetes Patients

Methi Parantha: Methi leaves may slow down the rate of sugar absorption in the blood.

Chana Chaat: Chickpeas are a great source of protein, along with legumes and vegetables, which are beneficial for diabetes patients.

Raagi Dosa: Ragi offers several benefits like diabetes, enhancing digestion and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Boiled Egg Stir Fry: Eggs are a great source of vitamins and antioxidants. It helps keep you full without affecting your blood sugar levels.

Methi Cheela: Besan is a great source of fibre and magnesium, especially when combined with methi leaves.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Summer Fruits to Keep Your Hair Healthy

 Find Out More