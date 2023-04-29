Iron is a crucial nutrient for numerous body processes. Iron deficiency can lead to low energy levels, breathlessness, migraines, irritability, dizziness, or anaemia.
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares iron-rich food options for vegetarians. The health expert also reveals the iron.
Soybean chunks are packed with iron contents. They are also a good source of calcium and magnesium.
Curry leaves are a good source of folic acid, which is crucial for raising the body's amount of iron.
Lentils are another iron-filled food that also contains protein, complex carbs, and fibre.
Raisins have a 1 mg iron content per 100 grams. The nutrients become more concentrated as grapes are dried out to make raisins.
Ragi is a great source of iron and is advised for anaemia sufferers to increase haemoglobin levels.
Including foods high in iron such as lentils, raisins, and curry leaves, will help you meet your iron needs and improve your general health.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Indian Shows Based on Historical Events