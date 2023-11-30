5 Most Popular Works of Oscar Wilde Every Literature Enthusiast Must Read
30 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
He is an Irish playwright who made his mark and significant contributions in the field of literature.
Oscar Wilde died om November 30. Remembering his significant contributions, here is a look at his major works.
The Picture of Dorian Gray: This is undoubtedly the best and most famous work of Wilde. A work of fiction, it is about morals and the price to be young.
The Importance of Being Earnest: It is another of comic worls of Wilde that got him great recognition and talks a bout the obligations of the social realm.
De Profundis: It is a letter Oscar wrote during his prison time. It literary means to be 'Out of Depth.'
The Happy Prince: It is one of the most popular fairy tales writer by Wilde in sometime around 1888.
The Ballad of Reading Gaol: This is a long poem that was written after Oscar Wilde had to serve two-years of prison time.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Indian Desserts to Keep You Warm