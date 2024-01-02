5 Must-Visit Scenic Cafes in Bir, Himachal Pradesh
June 16 Cafe: This eatery is just as adorable as its back story. Sumit and Ritu proposed to each other on THIS date - AWW!
Each delicacy reminds you of a home that is handmade with love and care. Don't miss out on their strawberry slice and BBQ mushroom burger.
Pahadee Coffee Roasters: If in Bir, you must visit Pahadee Coffee Roasters. A speciality coffee roastery with top-notch delicacy.
Contemporary interiors in the middle of the mountains with heart-filing coffee and walnut brownies are just one of the reasons to visit this roastery.
Musafir Cafe: Don't forget to visit this travellers' cafe owned by Gaurav, who is also the creator of Musicathon. It is a cosy cafe snuggled in Bir, Himachal Pradesh.
You just cannot miss their hot chocolate served with marshmallow. So, basically, eat, meet and travel!
Avva: The ground-floor vegetarian South Indian cafe is truly a delight for those craving piping hot comfort food in Bir.
From their chettinad fried idlies to crispy flavoured dosas, everything hits you right in the heart.
Desam: The first-floor non-vegetarian South Indian cafes offer customisation for your meaty delicacies.
From Keema chicken dosa to Mangalorean chicken ghee roast, every dish promises to keep your heart full.
