5 Significance of Mangalsutra in Hinduism

27 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

The mangalsutra represents the spiritual connection between the husband and wife by representing the divine union of Lord Shiva and Shakti

The black beads and gold pendant of a mangalsutra are thought to ward off evil energies and protect the wearer from harm

The mangalsutra represents a woman's marital status as well as her devotion to her husband and their relationship

The Mangalsutra is thought to bring the husband and family prosperity, longevity, and happiness

The mangalsutra serves as a constant reminder of the wedding vows and responsibilities

