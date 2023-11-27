5 Significance of Mangalsutra in Hinduism
27 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The mangalsutra represents the spiritual connection between the husband and wife by representing the divine union of Lord Shiva and Shakti
The black beads and gold pendant of a mangalsutra are thought to ward off evil energies and protect the wearer from harm
The mangalsutra represents a woman's marital status as well as her devotion to her husband and their relationship
The Mangalsutra is thought to bring the husband and family prosperity, longevity, and happiness
The mangalsutra serves as a constant reminder of the wedding vows and responsibilities
