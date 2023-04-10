Summer Fruits For Healthy Hair
Berries have antioxidants and vitamin C, which help to prevent hair damage.
Mangoes have vitamins A, C, and E and calcium, which promote healthy hair growth.
Watermelons are rich in water, which helps to reduce hair thinning and hair loss.
Guavas aid normal oxygen flow to hair follicles resulting in hair development.
Avocados are rich in Vitamin E, which promotes hair development and keeps the oil and PH levels in check.
