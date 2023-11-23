5 super delicious chia pudding recipes for weight loss
23 Nov, 2023
Simran Keswani
Chia seed pudding can be a healthy and satisfying part of a weight loss plan, as it is high in fiber and protein, which can help you feel full and reduce cravings.
Chocolate Banana Chia Pudding: Mix chia seeds, unsweetened cocoa powder, mashed banana, and almond milk. Let it sit overnight and enjoy a guilt-free chocolatey treat.
Berry Bliss Chia Pudding: Combine chia seeds, mixed berries, a splash of vanilla extract, and your choice of milk. Refrigerate overnight for a refreshing and nutritious breakfast.
Mango Coconut Chia Pudding: Blend mango chunks, coconut milk, and a touch of honey. Stir in chia seeds and refrigerate overnight for a tropical and satisfying chia pudding.
Peanut Butter Protein Chia Pudding: Mix chia seeds, your favorite protein powder, peanut butter, and almond milk. Allow it to thicken overnight for a protein-packed and delicious snack.
Matcha Green Tea Chia Pudding: Whisk chia seeds, matcha powder, and coconut milk together. Let it set in the fridge overnight for a vibrant and energizing chia pudding.
Coffee Hazelnut Chia Pudding: Mix chia seeds, brewed coffee, crushed hazelnuts, and your choice of milk. Allow it to thicken overnight for a delightful coffee-infused pudding.
Lemon Blueberry Chia Pudding: Whisk chia seeds, lemon juice, fresh blueberries, and your preferred milk. Let it set overnight for a tangy and refreshing pudding.
Combine chia seeds, coconut milk, lime zest, and a touch of sweetener. Refrigerate overnight for a tropical and zesty treat.
Cinnamon Apple Chia Pudding: Mix chia seeds, diced apples, cinnamon, and your choice of milk. Refrigerate overnight for a cozy and flavorful pudding.
Vanilla Almond Chia Pudding: Combine chia seeds, almond milk, and a hint of vanilla extract. Let it sit in the fridge overnight for a simple yet delicious pudding.
