Did you know that your diet plays an important role in strengthening your bones and muscles?
Walnuts are rich in nutrients and filled with compounds that reduce inflammation in joint disease.
Grapes which are nutrient-dense and rich in antioxidants hold anti-inflammatory properties.
Berries have antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that aid in decreasing inflammation.
Turmeric contains curcumin which helps to reduce inflammation, as per several types of research.
Garlic has an anti-inflammatory effect that helps to lower the symptoms of arthritis, such as stiffness and joint pain.
Ginger and its components, like soups and teas, help ease the symptoms of arthritis.
