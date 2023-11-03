5 Things Mentally Strong Children Are Asked Daily
03 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
"What was the best thing that happened to you today?"
This question allows children to concentrate on the positive aspects of their day.
"What was the most challenging thing that happened to you today?"
This question aids in the development of coping skills and resilience in children.
"How can I assist you?"
This question demonstrates to children that you are available to them and that they can rely on you.
"What do you feel proud of today?"
This question assists children in developing self-confidence and self-esteem.
"What do you have planned for tomorrow?"
This question encourages children to have a positive outlook on the future.
