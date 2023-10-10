5 Tips To Attract Money With Bay Leaves- In Pics
Bay leaves are a common cooking herb for your favorite dishes that are simple to locate at any grocery store.
Bay leaves are native to the Mediterranean region and have long been used for protection and abundance magic.
A classic ritual to attract money with bay leaves is to write your wishes on a bay leaf and keep it in your wallet
Leaving the leaf in the wallet for the first month of the new year can attract money.
Just simply placing a bay leaf in your wallet and changing it occasionally can help attract money.
Put a bay leaf in your desk or work suitcase if you're looking for a new job or want to increase your salary.
Bay leaves can also be placed in other locations (bags, drawers, etc.) where the individual who wants to benefit spends more time, such as at home or at work.
