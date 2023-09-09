5 Vastu Tips That Will Blow Your Mind
09 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Keeping a shoe stand in front of the door will invite negative energy into the home.
Get a pair of elephant statues for your home as they are considered auspicious.
Cactus plants should not be planted at home as they bring misfortune and generate stress and anxiety.
Place the three owl golden figurines in your home to attract good fortune and dispel negative energy.
Place a money plant in the northeast direction to bring wealth and prosperity.
