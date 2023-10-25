5 Ways to Look Slim in a Saree
25 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
To get a slimming look, choose a saree with a lightweight fabric and a vertical design
Ensure that the saree is securely draped over your waist and hips and that the pleats are equal
To seem thin and confident in a saree, good posture is vital
Choose accessories that match your body form as well as the saree. Wearing too much jewelry might make you seem bulky
High heels might help you seem taller by elongating your legs
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Santoshi Mata