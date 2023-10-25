5 Ways to Look Slim in a Saree

25 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

To get a slimming look, choose a saree with a lightweight fabric and a vertical design

Ensure that the saree is securely draped over your waist and hips and that the pleats are equal

To seem thin and confident in a saree, good posture is vital

Choose accessories that match your body form as well as the saree. Wearing too much jewelry might make you seem bulky

High heels might help you seem taller by elongating your legs

