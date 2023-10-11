5 Ways You’re Making Yourself Unhappy According To Buddha- In Pics
Buddha said that you shouldn't associate with those who degrade you.
Letting go of individuals who have mistreated you is the greatest thing you can do for yourself.
Thinking negatively is another method you're causing yourself unhappiness. According to Buddha
No matter the circumstance, thinking forces you to consider the worst. It instills a sense of constant failure and betrayal.
According to Buddha, underestimating yourself might make you miserable.
You can suffer far more harm from self-criticism and self-doubt than from any other kind of negativity.
For Buddha overreacting to situations might lead to long-term unhappiness.
When someone offends us in some manner, we frequently blame ourselves. Avoid becoming overly concerned about it.
Buddha said that paying attention to regretful memories might make you unhappy.
The most memorable experiences are usually the ones that involve emotions, particularly negative ones.
