Do You Suffer From Bloating?

Consuming heavy meals or high-fibrous foods, water retention due to stress, lack of sleep, menstrual cycle, etc are factors that cause bloating

Yoga For Bloating

Yoga guru Anshuka Parwani shares yoga poses that will not only help to strengthen your core but also reduce the frequency of bloating and relieve the trapped gases.

Standing Spinal Twist/ Kati Chakrasana

This yoga asana helps to strengthen the spine and the waist and tone the upper body.

Extended Side Angle Pose/ Utthita Parshvakonasana

This yoga asana helps to stretch the legs, knees, ankles, groins, spine, waist and shoulders.

Frog Yoga Pose/ Mandukasana

This yoga asana helps tone the abdominal organs, ease stomach issues and stretch the back muscles.

Bridge Pose/ Setu Bandhasana

Wind Relieving Pose/ Pavanmuktasana

This yoga asana helps to massage the intestines, relieve constipation and aid weight loss.

