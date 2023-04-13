Celebrity yoga expert Anshuka shares five yoga asanas to improve eyesight, treat dry eyes, and decrease strain on the eyes.
Rotating with your thumb helps to restore nerve strength and improve focus.
Palming helps to refresh and relax the eyes and mind.
Blinking eyes help to strengthen optic nerves and prevent dry eyes.
Staring at your thumb helps to adjust the lens of the eyes and improve overall vision.
The sideway view helps to stretch eye muscles and relax eyes.
