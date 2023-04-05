How to Get Relief From Menstrual Cramps?

Yoga asanas are a safe and effective natural way to manage menstruation pain and hormone swings without hormonal birth control or medication.

05 Apr, 2023

Tanya Garg

Yoga For Menstruation

Yoga can ease swollen areas, tense muscles, cramps, and other period-related symptoms.

Sphinx Pose or Salamba Bhujangasana

Sphinx Pose helps to stretch muscles and move abdominal tightness due to adhesions or scar tissue.

Camel Pose or Ustrasana

Your stomach region stretches when you undertake the camel pose. The camel position also stretches the spine, which helps with mild lower back pain.

Cat-Cow Pose or Chakravakasana

Since it helps stretch the abdominal muscles, which can become tight and stiff from cramping, the cat-cow stance may help reduce period pain.

Head to Knee Pose or Janu Sirsasana

Head to Knee Pose enables the hamstrings to stretch. Also, it aids in gradually stretching your hips and groin.

Seated Forward Bend or Paschimottanasana

The Sitting Forward Bend opens the hamstrings and calves more deeply. It also provides your back with a good stretch.

Resting Corpse Pose or Shavasana

Your body and mind are relaxed in the Resting Corpse Pose. It regulates your breathing and diverts your attention away from the discomfort of your period, easing your menstrual cramps.

