6 Best Adventure Destinations To Explore In India

30 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

River Rafting In Rishikesh

Whirlpools, and a rush of adrenaline can be best experienced in Rishikesh. It is one of the best adventure tourism destinations in India.

Paragliding in Bir Billing

Adventure junkies? Then Bir should definitely be on your bucket list

Trek To The Himalayas

The Himalayan range is the best to trek conquer.

Skiing in Gulmarg

Capture the scenic vistas of Gulmarg and enjoy a great skiing experience in India.

Rock Climbing In Hampi

Hampi is a history buff's haven and with great climbing experience.

Wildlife Safari

India is home to exotic flora and fauna that is best experienced in a safari in Jim Corbett, Ranthambore and few other places.

