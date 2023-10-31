6 Best Winter Plants for Balcony
31 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Viola are small, cheerful flowers that bloom in a variety of colors and are ideal for adding a pop of color to your balcony
Clivia is a winter flowering plant that produces clusters of orange or yellow flowers
Erica Carnea is an evergreen shrub that blooms in the winter with clusters of small pink flowers
Pansies are a hardy winter flower that comes in a variety of colors
Gaultheria Procumbens, or winterberry, is a low-growing shrub that produces bright red berries in the winter
Hellebores, also known as Christmas roses, bloom in the winter with delicate, cup-shaped flowers
