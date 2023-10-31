6 Best Winter Plants for Balcony

31 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Viola are small, cheerful flowers that bloom in a variety of colors and are ideal for adding a pop of color to your balcony

Clivia is a winter flowering plant that produces clusters of orange or yellow flowers

Erica Carnea is an evergreen shrub that blooms in the winter with clusters of small pink flowers

Pansies are a hardy winter flower that comes in a variety of colors

Gaultheria Procumbens, or winterberry, is a low-growing shrub that produces bright red berries in the winter

Hellebores, also known as Christmas roses, bloom in the winter with delicate, cup-shaped flowers

