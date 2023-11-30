6 Best Books By Twinkle Khanna

30 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Twinkle Khanna is one of the highest selling indian authors who has succeeded in making her novels a huge hit.

Here are 6 best books written by her.

Welcome to Paradise- Algeria's civil war has forced Kacem Judi to flee; Nuara, who is looking for her spouse with her newborn.

Mrs Funnybones- Her humorous perspective on various amusing incidents from her daily life.

Pyjamas are Forgiving- The narrative follows a middle-aged woman experiencing sleep disturbances during her meeting with her ex-husband and her 28 days in a Kerala spa.

Salaam, Noni Appa- Mature widow Noni Appa and her sister Binnie are complete opposites, with different lives after marriage, kids, and widowhood.

The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad- A girl who becomes famous for coming up with a straightforward solution to every problem.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 6 Timeless Hairstyles for Men

 Find Out More