6 Celeb-Approved Green Lehengas For Mehendi Celebration
26 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Alia Bhatt makes everyone her fan in this fluorescent green lehenga crafted with wispy organza and silk.
Jahnvi Kapoor raises her glam quotient in a sparkly green lehenga featuring a fish-cut skirt and a cutout blouse.
Ananya Panday dazzles in a pastel green lehenga accessorised with silver jewellery that complements her look.
Kiara Advani leaves us swooning in a mint green lehenga featuring a trail and a puff sleeve blouse.
Tripti Dimri looks like the epitome of royalty in a maroon and green lehenga featuring intricate embroidered work.
Kriti Sanon sparkles in this bottle green shimmer lehenga featuring a sleeveless blouse and a matching dupatta.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Books Every Teenager Should Read