6 Divine Gold Earring Designs Inspired by Goddess Lakshmi
20 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Goddess and her various forms are the main themes of this season. This kind of jhumka features symbols of Goddess Lakshmi.
The festival of lights is about to come. Diwali is about Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha. Here are some beautiful earring designs inspired by Goddess Lakshmi
This beautiful pair of jhumka features Goddess Lakshmi presiding over them with ruby potash, emeralds and detailed peacock motifs.
This gold-plated jhumkas of Goddess Laxmi has a personal and religious significance.
This Goddess Lakshmi Jhumka is very well-made from premium quality ruby and pearls.
This antique gold earring features a Goddess Laxmi statue with studded ruby stone.
Behold the beauty of this gold Lakshmi Devi earring that is crafted with intricate care and precision.
