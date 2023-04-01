6 Effective Home Exercises to Reduce Face Fat

01 Apr, 2023

Chin Lift

Sit or stand comfortably. Tilt your head upwards and pretend to see the ceiling until you feel a stretch in your neck. This exercise helps get rid of a double chin and face fat

Wide Smile

Start with a big open-mouthed smile, make it as wide as you can. Use your index fingers to push it even further by lifting your cheekbones. This exercise will definately help in slimming your face

Fish Face

Suck your cheeks inwards to make a fish face. Hold the pose for a few seconds. Repeat 5-10 times per day.

Chewing gum

Chewing on gum moves the muscles in your cheeks and stimulates fat burn in the neck, cheeks, and chin regions.

Puffy Face

In this exercise, you need to fill your mouth with air, and take it to one side of the cheek, applying pressure on the inside of your cheek. Transfer the air to the other cheek and repeat. Repeat the exercise 5-10 times a day.

Neck Roll

Rolling your neck reduces the sagging of the skin around the neck. Sit or stand comfortably. Keep your spine and shoulders straight. Then roll your head clockwise from shoulder to shoulder. Repeat anticlockwise. Perform this exercise for about 5-10 minutes daily.

