6 Elegant Outfits of UK’s First Lady Akshata Murty at G20 Summit
Akshata Murty, first UK lady and wife of UK PM Sunak's wife had been attending various events around the capital during G20 summit. Since she arrived, her elegant and bright-coloured looks have captured everyone's attention.
The first lady arrived at Akshardham temple with her husband and wore a simple cotton kurta and palazzo.
She styled it with pink cotton palazzo pants and a cotton dupatta adorned in tassels.
Akshata's first arrival was on Friday, 8th September and she made sure to give her airport look a fusion combo.
Akshata adorned a floral-print floor-length maxi skirt with white full-sleeves shirt
On her second day, Akshata chose something opposite her airport outfit and went with a pink collared shirt and skirt set.
She complemented her chic look with matching pink pumps and pink earrings. For the hairdo, she chose a low ponytail that went with her outfit perfectly.
For the millet exhibition at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Delhi, Akshata chose a lilac marble-prink dress from the shelves of fashion label, Manimekala.
The business woman chose to keep a sleek look with open tresses, hoops and subtle makeup
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top Baby Names Inspired By Baba Bageshwar